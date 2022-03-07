RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, the Department of Education announced a state-by-state breakdown of a record $2.7 billion in funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) provided by the President’s American Rescue Plan.

These funds were provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year.

HBCUs create pathways to opportunity for Black students and foster academic excellence throughout our nation.

This infusion of federal funding – among the largest ever in the country’s HBCUs – is a key part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to shared prosperity and equity for all Americans.

This funding also complements other American Rescue Plan funds for critical institutions of higher education that serve communities of color.

The American Rescue Plan requires half of these funds to be used to provide direct financial relief to students; the Department of Education expects far more will ultimately be used for that purpose.

In addition to funding provided under previous coronavirus relief legislation, these funds are already being used by colleges and universities across the country to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaw University of Raleigh, the first historically black university in the Southern United States. (Photo courtesy of ShawU.edu)

Thousands of colleges and universities all across the country are using HEERF to keep students enrolled and on track to graduate.

The funds will also help to make college more affordable by providing emergency grants, discharging outstanding student debt or unpaid balances, and eliminating transcript withholding practices.

American Rescue Plan funding breakdown by HBCU

These are the full amounts received by the 10 benefitting HBCUs in North Carolina.

Total investments top $307 million.