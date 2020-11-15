3,117 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The third highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases was reported across the state on Sunday.

According to the NCDHHS, 3,117 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Sunday is the third time if five days that more than 3,000 new cases were reported.

The seven-day rolling average set a record high for the sixth time is seven days. The state is now averaging 2,699 new cases per day.

Currently, 1,395 people are hospitalized. A decrease of 30 since Saturday.

There were 50 deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in N.C. to 4,806.

The percent positive rate has been relatively steady at 7.9 percent; it’s been in the range of 7.6 percent and 8.1 percent for five days in a row.