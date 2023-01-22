WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman on Sunday morning.

Just before 9:10 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived in the area of the 700 block of Banner Avenue for a security check after getting a report of an unconscious woman.

At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk.

Investigators say that it is too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved in Owens’ death.

Winston-Salem police will work with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office during the investigation which is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.