3,446 total new COVID-19 cases across NC, slightly inflated due to reporting delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to NCDHH, the total number of new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Saturday is slightly inflated due to a delay in reporting from UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton. There were 3,446 new cases reported, including 685 that should have been reported since December 30.

Even including the backlogged numbers, the total is still low enough to drive the seven-day average down even further to 3,053, the lowest since November 18.

The number of people currently hospitalized has declined as well. There are 1,708 patients in hospitals Saturday, 72 fewer than Friday and the fewest since November 23.

The percent positive remains low at 5.7 percent based on testing from Thursday. It is the lowest since October 10 when it was 5.6 percent.

There were an additional 76 deaths reported bringing the total to 10,896