RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate living centers in North Carolina continues to drop quickly as the omicron surge continues to fade.

A weekly report Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 349 outbreaks at nursing homes — a net drop of 25 from last week.

The count of outbreaks at residential care facilities fell by 53 — its largest one-week drop in 2022. There were 274 of those places on the list, the fewest in nearly two months.

The total number of outbreaks in correctional facilities fell for the fifth straight week. The 42 facilities on the list were the fewest since the first week in January.