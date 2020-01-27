34K chickens die in farm fires in North Carolina, Virginia

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Investigators think up to 34,000 chickens were killed during two separate poultry farm fires in North Carolina and Virginia within a day of each other.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue officials say a fire in Fulks Run, Virginia, killed an estimated 24,000 chickens on Friday.

WHSV reports the poultry house was located at 13300 block of Hopkins Gap Rd. in Fulks Run. Firefighters let the structure burn due to the age of the building, WHSV reports. It was built in 1978.

The Forbush Volunteer Fire chief says approximately 10,000 chickens were killed at a poultry house in North Carolina just one day prior.

Crews responding to the Yadkinville farm on Thursday discovered fire spreading near the feed silos.

The fires appear to be unrelated and no workers were injured in either.

The cause behind the fires remains under investigation.

This photo by the Timberville Fire Department shows crews battling a poultry house fire on Jan. 24, 2019.

