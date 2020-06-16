$350 teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate Monday.

The proposal goes beyond the usual experience-based raises these categories of educators also would receive. A news release from Senate Republicans noted that the school year being cut short meant there wasn’t enough data to identify which teachers excelled.

The measure approved Monday also encourages Gov. Roy Cooper to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give out additional $600 bonuses. Cooper’s office said he doesn’t have the power to do that.

Democrats tried to offer an amendment to guarantee even larger raises. The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote and heads to the House.

