$350,000 boat stolen from NC marina recovered 725+ miles away in Florida

The truck and boat were stolen from Gore Marina on Aug. 17. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Law enforcement has arrested two people and are seeking to identify two others after a boat that was stolen from a Wilmington marina was located in Florida.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a 33-foot Onslow Bay boat worth $350,000 was stolen from Gore Marina during the overnight hours of Aug. 17.

The thieves managed to gain access to the marina’s parking lot by cutting through a metal fence.

The next day, someone saw the stolen red Ford F-350 trailering the boat heading southbound on Interstate 95 in Georgia.

Manuel Orozco, left, and Antonio Otero (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the men arrested in Florida stopped at a Leland gas station with the stolen boat and truck. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identifying these two men in connection with the boat theft. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

The owner of the boat used Facebook and other social media platforms to help spread the word about the stolen vessel which led to someone spotting the truck and boat in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Lantana, Florida, on Aug. 20.

The Lantana Police Department recovered the boat and arrested Manuel Orozco and Antonio Otero on outstanding warrants not related to the vessel and truck theft. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took out warrants for Orozco, officials say.

Before Orozco left North Carolina, he stopped at a gas station in Leland.

New Hanover County detectives, working with the Leland Police Department, obtained surveillance images from the gas station and are seeking the public’s help to identify two men that accompanied Orozco.

If you have any information related to this case or can identify these individuals, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous tip here.

