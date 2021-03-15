36-hour bust: 2 men, 5 juveniles charged after NC police find 7 guns, ski masks, drugs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Seven people have been charged after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police seized multiple guns and illegal drugs in a 36-hour period.

Police say they took seven firearms and got illegal drugs off the streets in less than two days.

The first seizure occurred on March 9, after police got a license plate reader hit for a vehicle involved in a crime around 2:30 p.m. Officers found the car and conducted a traffic stop in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive.

Four males were inside of the car, two of whom were juveniles. Officers found illegal drugs and four guns. They also found two ski masks.

Kamerin Miller and Perrius Posey, both 19, were each charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of stolen goods, police said. The two juveniles were charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a concealed firearm and were released to the parents.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on March 10, officers responded to a report of an armed person at the 7000 block of Barrington Drive. Officers arrived and found a car with three juveniles inside.

The driver was told to get out of the car but instead tried to flee, hitting an officer, a parked vehicle, and a building.



Shortly after the traffic stop, officers were able to detain all occupants of the vehicle and conduct a search. Officers found three firearms, one of which was stolen out of Stanley County. Officers also found multiple credit/debit cards that were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle in the University area.

Two of the juveniles were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, and were released to their parents.

The driver, who was also a juvenile, was charged with assault on a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to a juvenile detention facility.



Detectives are continuing to investigate and determine if there are any additional cases related to this crime spree.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.