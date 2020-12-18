37 of 50 new NC State Highway Patrol cadets test positive for COVID-19, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s most recent graduating class of 50 new troopers had 37 test positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

Two staff members also tested positive for the coronavirus as the cadets graduated in a virtual ceremony Friday morning, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Christopher Knox

Some of the cadets showed symptoms of COVID-19, which triggered testing of all of them, Knox said.

Knox said that just four of the trainees showed COVID-19 symptoms.

Training was not impacted by the disease and graduation went on as planned, Knox said.

This cycle of cadets went through a first-ever “fast-track program,” spending nine consecutive weeks at the training academy without visiting home, Knox said.

“This training schedule was designed to ensure maximum protection for the cadets from outside exposure to COVID-19,” a news release from the highway patrol said.

The new state troopers will report to their duty stations on Jan. 13.