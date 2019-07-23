39-year-old pleads guilty to vandalizing Cape Hatteras lighthouse door

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Winston-Salem man will pay nearly $2,000 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to using a pocket knife to etch initials into the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse door.

Jamie Lester Underwood, 39, pleaded guilty on July 8 to vandalizing the lighthouse’s bronze door, the National Park Service said.

Underwood was ordered to pay $1,922 in restitution and placed on probation for one year.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted to Facebook on June 13, 2018, asking for help identifying who vandalized the door.

Earlier in the year, conservator Curtis Sullivan in-painted the door with heavy body acrylic paint until a permanent fix is established.

A tip came in directing National Park Service Rangers to Underwood.

The National Park Service said he etched the initials “SEF” into the door.

The door should be fully treated by the end of August.

