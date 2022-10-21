RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Another North Carolina deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said.

Officials said the positive deer was “hunter-harvested in Surry County” during this year’s archery season roughly 10 miles from where the other two positive cases were located in Yadkin County.

Brian Howard, Wildlife Management Division Chief, share that the response plan is working and “a lot of people are helping to put that plan into effect.”

“Now more than ever we need the cooperation of sportsmen and women. We need to test as many hunter-harvested deer as possible to figure out the distribution of CWD in our state and how many deer are infected,” said Howard. “It is also essential that we all understand how important it is to safely dispose of deer carcasses. Deer hunters must be vigilant and mindful of carcass disposal.”

Right now, officials stressed the importance of not moving CWD to a new location. Taking precautions can help make sure CWD is not given a ride to a new area.

There are some things officials said you can do to help:

Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.

Double bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.

Leave the deer remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.

And new rules and restrictions for this year’s deer season were already implemented as the CWD Response Plan had been activated.

CBS 17 previously reported that this plan includes impacts to baiting and feeding if there is a confirmed case among “free-ranging” deer and regulations for deer that are harvested in one of the surveillance zones.

For more information on the current regulations and response plan, click here.

And for more information on Chronic Wasting Disease, click here.