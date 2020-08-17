3rd child shot in 5 days in NC city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A troubling trend of children and guns continued Sunday afternoon as Charlotte police found a child shot just north of Uptown in the Druid Hills section.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot victim near 1000 Rodney Avenue. A child was located suffering from a gunshot wound and treated for what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

The child, whose age has not been released, was transported by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries that are believed to now be non-life-threatening.

It is unclear at this time if this was a self-inflicted wound, or how it happened.

CMPD did say they are not searching for any suspects. This remains an active investigation.

This is the third child who suffered a gunshot wound in five days in the Charlotte area.

On Saturday, a 2-year-old boy suffered a fatal self-inflicted wound after picking up one of his father’s guns. The father is facing manslaughter charges and has been arrested.

On Wednesday, a different 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding an unsecured gun at a home he was visiting on Camp Greene Street off Freedom Drive.

