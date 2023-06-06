CANTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported in the western North Carolina mountains Monday night, making it the third earthquake in a 3-day span.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake took place at 10:08 p.m. about 16 miles west of Asheville near west Canton.

Two more earthquakes hit in nearly the same area on Sunday, the first registering as a 2.2. on the Richter scale. For this one, the USGS said the 6:09 a.m. quake was 2.4 miles north of west Canton in Beaverdam Township.

CBS 17 meteorologist Lance Blocker said the 2.2 magnitude was enough to feel in the area and could have caused some minor damage, but no reports of damage have come in yet.

A second quake on Sunday, also a 2.2 in magnitude, was once again within 3 miles of west Canton and within a tenth of a mile of the earthquake just after 6 a.m. The second earthquake event took place at 4:35 p.m., according to the USGS.

The depth of both Sunday earthquakes registered at 2 kilometers (or 1.24 miles), however, the one early Tuesday morning has a reported depth of 0 kilometers.

This series of three earthquakes in a 3-day span comes after there were four earthquakes in North Carolina last week.