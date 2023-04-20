RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina hemp sellers are cashing in on legal cannabinoid alternatives during 4/20, while a bill to legalize marijuana awaits discussions in the state House.

Owners of The Hemp Company in Raleigh are hosting their second annual “HempFest.”

“This is just a way for us to build community and to kind of get rid of the stigma that’s associated with this plant,” co-owner Dr. John Boccella said.

In North Carolina, hemp was temporarily legalized in 2015 for a hemp pilot program.

Although that program ended last year, lawmakers officially removed hemp from the state’s list of controlled substances through the 2022 Farm Act that still allows production and sale.

Dr. Boccella said he’s seen an increase in demand and variety of hemp and CBD products since he started his business four years ago.

Dr. Boccella said he was introduced to CBD through his chiropractic experience, after seeing benefits in clients, he and his wife opened the store.

“We love hearing our customers come in and tell the stories about how they are getting off their pain medication or opioids,” Dr. Boccella said. “These products are life-changing, and in a better way.”

At its peak, North Carolina’s former hemp program swelled to more than 1,500 growers. Dr. Boccella said he wants to see even more locally-grown products available.

“There’s a lot of room for growth. Our farmers can do so much more when they grow this product,” Dr. Boccella said.

This year, a bill to legalize marijuana for specific medical conditions passed the state Senate in early March, however, it has not made any movement in the House.

Sean Parekh, the owner of Cannabliss Dispensary, said that although he wants to see legalization eventually, he can’t support how state leaders are proposing it.

“My biggest flaw with it right now is it does not meet what I believe is the end goal of getting the most therapeutic product to the guest,” Parekh said.

He, along with other hemp business owners and farmers, believes the bill to be too restrictive, both by the specificity of medical conditions required and tight regulations on who can grow and supply the marijuana.

“All of the conditions that could help your quality of life as a preemptive, or just ignored,” Parekh said. “It needs to be overhauled. It also needs to support local.”

Parekh said he’s still optimistic for a change in legislation and the future of hemp-based products that he already supplies.

“I believe there’s room for both including medical marijuana and hemp-derived cannabinoids,” Parekh said.