4 arrested and charged in NC murder of innocent 13-year-old girl in drive-by shooting

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four men have been arrested and charge for the death of a 13-year-old girl in Union County who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, the Monroe Police Department said.

Police said 20-year-old Javon Robinson, 22-year-old Jamarius Crowder, 19-year-old Darius Roland, and Jamarius McLain were all arrested Sunday and were charged with first-degree murder of Loyalti Allah.

All four are being held at Union County Jail without bond.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 8 p.m. on Saturday on Icemorlee Street in Monroe.

Allah, who police earlier said was 12-years-old, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Atrium Union where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that the child was sitting at a picnic table with friends when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and began shooting in the direction of the children and then fled. Multiple shell casings were found.

“Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for. These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever.”

Chief Brian Gillard says the incident stems from retaliation between two groups and led to multiple rounds being fired. He says the community has to work together to end the violence.

Several police officers attended a vigil for Loyalti and brought water and flowers.

(left to right) Javon Robinson, Darius Roland, Jamarius Crowder and Jamarius McLain

Police say the child was an innocent bystander and there were no other victims. They were looking for a possible black Ford Freestyle SUV.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-282-4700.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.