4 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting NC woman

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office said four people have been charged after a woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned.

A news release said that on Dec. 1, deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault and found a 45-year-old woman with a stab wound to her lower legs. Detectives also determined that she had been kidnapped and burned with a metal object.

Three of the four are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The fourth person is charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping.

No other details are available at this time.