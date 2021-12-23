4 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting NC woman

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office said four people have been charged after a woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned.

A news release said that on Dec. 1, deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault and found a 45-year-old woman with a stab wound to her lower legs. Detectives also determined that she had been kidnapped and burned with a metal object.

Three of the four are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The fourth person is charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories