4 arrested in Alamance County armed home invasion, 1 still on the run

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four men have been arrested and charged and another suspect is on the run following an armed home invasion on June 11.

Around 6 a.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office were called to Brucewood Road due to a home invasion.

The suspects left the residence and were pursued by one of the victims and then a deputy. The men ended up wrecking their vehicle in the area of Viewmont Drive and ran on foot.

Two women at the home said they were threatened by three men with guns who demanded to know where money, drugs, and jewelry were in the home.

The women were forced lie face down on the bed while another woman escaped and called 911.

During the course of the investigation, the following suspects were identified and arrested:

Charles Lacy Childress Jr.

Daniel Ray Lineberry

Stephen Clay Eastwood

Luke Lloyd Clark

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Wayne Thomasson, who has been charged with aiding and abetting an armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336)-570-6300 or call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336)-229-7100.