GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple cars were stolen from a Piedmont Triad car dealership this week.

According to Graham Police Department, around 3 a.m. Thursday morning someone broke into the Westgate Mitsubishi off of Auto Park Drive in Graham.

When officers got to the scene, they found significant damage to the front of the business and four cars missing.

The four cars that were stolen are a blue 2022 Dodge Charger, that will have damage to the front end, a blue 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, a black 2019 Cadillac sedan and a grey 2017 Porsche sedan.

They say the value of the stolen cars is over $200,000.