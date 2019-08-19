4 charged after armed robbery of student on ECU campus, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University officials say four people are in custody after an armed robbery that happened early Saturday on campus.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. when four men approached a student, showed a gun and asked for the victim’s wallet, according to ECU police.

The victim wasn’t injured.

ECU police officers said they were able to locate the four suspects and take them into custody.

ECU Police Capt. Chris Sutton later identified the suspects in the armed robbery as Tyshon Arnold, Jacoby Cox, Isaiah Simmons, and Malcolm Robinson.

The four are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They are not ECU students, Sutton says.

