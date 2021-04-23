2 women among group charged in 2019 NC murder; 2 men also facing charges in recent killing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people, including two men arrested after a homicide earlier this month, are now facing murder charges connected to a killing that happened about two years ago.

Justice S. McLaurin, 26, of High Point, and J’Mariuis D. Howze Jr., 23, of High Point, were both charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder after three people were shot in High Point and one victim later died on April 13, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 10:26 p.m. on April 13, police responded to a report of shots fired between two vehicles in the area of Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive.

As officers responded, a person flagged down a High Point police officer at the intersection of Eastchester Drive and Ambassador Court.

The officer found three people inside a vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS was called, but due to an extended ETA, High Point officers took two of the victims to High Point Regional Hospital for treatment.

The third victim, 22-year-old Johnneil R. Emerson, of High Point, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.

High Point police say they have used DNA evidence to link Howze and McLaurin to another homicide that happened in May 2019.

On May 23, 2019, Cameron N. Owens, 23, of Greensboro, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a black car outside an apartment complex on Druid Street.

Bryce D. Stanback, 25, of High Point, was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Howze and McLaurin now also face a murder charge in that case.

Investigators also identified Iyanna M. Brown, 26, of High Point, and Carrie V. Graves, 27, of High Point, as suspects in Owens’ death. Both have been charged with first-degree murder and have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.