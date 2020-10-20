WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Four Wilmington activists have been charged with damaging a “Wilmington for Trump 2020” billboard sign earlier this month.

Nicole Nichelle Nelson (who is known as Lily Nicole), 33, Marion Timothy Joyner, 34, Joshua Gordon Zieseniss, 21, and James Earl Frazier, 27, surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday and each charged with injury to personal property and injury to real property, according to a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department.

Frazier, Joyner, and Zieseniss are facing an additional charge of injury to personal property and second-degree trespass.

The four are accused of ripping apart the billboard, which is located just off North Third Street in downtown Wilmington, during the overnight hours of Oct. 8-9. The sign has since been replaced.

Nelson, Joyner and Zieseniss are listed as members of the Lowercase Leaders — an activist group that rose to prominence during the June protests in Wilmington following the death of George Floyd.

According to the group’s website, Nelson is listed as madam chair, while Joyner is president, and Zieseniss is the director of digital media.

Frazier and Joyner were accused of spray painting a confederate statue in downtown Wilmington in June.

