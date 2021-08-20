4 dead, 5 unaccounted for after severe flooding, landslides in NC mountains

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said four people are dead and five people are unaccounted for Friday after severe storms hit Haywood County and other North Carolina mountain counties this week.

The sheriff’s office identified two victims as Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68. Both men were from the Cruso community.

“We would like to extend our sympathies to all the families who have been affected by this tragedy and most especially to those who have lost loved ones,” said Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher.

More than 200 people searched flooded areas in western North Carolina along the Pigeon River after more than 10 inches of rain fell from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Haywood County Emergency Management said 10 to 15 bridges are still out in the Cruso area, not including private bridges.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said that more than 600 workers are being deployed to work on roads that are closed from the flooding and mudslides.

The overall number of roads closed in the North Carolina mountains decreased from around 60 Wednesday to 17 on Friday morning, according to the NC DOT.

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Donation centers have been established at Bethel Baptist Church off Pigeon Road. Pods have been established at Canton Baptist and through the county to distribute items to those in need.

Anyone in Haywood County who needs help and assistance is asked to call (828) 356-2022 instead of 911.