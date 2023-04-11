WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and her three children are dead following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened on Brookhill Drive. Officers responded around 11:54 a.m. when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers determined the home was secured and forced entry.

Once inside, officers found Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, of Winston-Salem, deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her children, ages 9, 12 and 14, were also found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Neighbors tell FOX8 they didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary this morning, but that all changed when a call came in around noon reporting a shooting that killed four people.

“This happened in my neighborhood. You don’t want to see this. You see this on the news, and…it is another neighborhood. For it to happen here in our neighborhood, is very concerning. It’s close to home,” said Angela Terrill, a neighbor.

Police say there is no threat to the neighborhood, and they are not searching for any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.