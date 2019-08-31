4 dead in NC crash involving motorcycle and sedan, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Four people are dead and two other people were injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan in west Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Wilkinson Boulevard near Alleghany Street.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CMPD.
Emergency medical officials say two other people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
As of 10:45 p.m. police say Wilkinson Boulevard is completely shut down in both directions.
Police are conducting a traffic fatality investigation at the scene.
Several police cars could be seen responding to the scene late Friday night.
