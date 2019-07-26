4 family members found shot in NC home; 3 dead, 1 wounded

Three people were found dead and one was wounded in a shooting at this Albermarle home (WBTV)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people are dead and another person has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting at a residence in Albemarle early Thursday morning.

Deputies say all four people shot are family members.

Deputies with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 6:30 a.m. at a residence on Canton Road near Burleson Road. Upon arriving at the scene they discovered a 24-year-old male victim who had been shot. Deputies say he was able to make it out of the home where the shooting happened alive, but he had serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and after emergency surgery, officials say he is expected to be OK.

Inside of the home, deputies found three deceased individuals. At this time the deputies are not searching for any suspects and the sheriff’s office has stated that there is no danger to the public stemming from this incident, nor is a suspect in custody.

Deputies are considering this a death investigation.

This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

