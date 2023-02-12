GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County crash left four people injured on Saturday morning, according to Guilford County EMS.

Troopers say that the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on N.C. 61 near Interstate 40.

It was a two-vehicle accident, according to EMTs. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result, three via ambulance and one via Air Care.

EMTs say that the person who was taken by Air Care was pinned in their car for an hour before being successfully extricated. Their injuries are described as “life-threatening” by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

An intrusion on both sides of the car made it difficult for EMTs to extricate the pinned victim.

Troopers say the wreck happened when the driver of a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling west on the off-ramp from I-40 to N.C. 61 when they failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was traveling south on N.C. 61.

The two vehicles then collided and the tractor-trailer forced the Accord off of the roadway and into a utility pole, according to troopers. The driver and three passengers in the Accord all suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say that the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured as a result of the cash.

Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to troopers. It is still not clear what caused the driver of the Accord to not stop at the stop sign.

The driver of the Accord was cited for a stop sign violation.