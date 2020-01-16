4 kids hurt, 3 teens arrested after stolen car slams into buses at NC middle school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three juveniles were arrested after a stolen car hit two school buses at Northwest Middle School, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers say the driver of the bus, Danyell Jordan, 49, was injured and taken to the hospital.

“It really scared me because I’ve never been in an accident before, and I have to thank God because it could have been worse than what it was,” Jordan said.

Police say a light blue vehicle hit one school bus that was taking students to school around 7 a.m.

The vehicle then veered off and hit another bus head-on that was leaving after dropping students off at school.

There were 21 students on one of the buses that was hit and four students complained of minor injuries, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

They all refused emergency medical services.

The juveniles in the car ran away after the crash, police report.

“I don’t know how they got out and ran, because if I’m hurt, and they’re in a little car, I know they’re hurt,” Jordan said. “I was holding my stomach and crying because I was in pain.”

A K-9 unit reportedly tracked them down and they were arrested by officers.

Before the crash, the school system says the car was driving erratically and doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

Jordan told FOX8 he wishes he could have spoken to the students before the crash.

“If they had needed someone to talk to, to mentor, I would have been happy to talk to them, but now I don’t know what’s going to happen to them,” he said. “Every kid on my bus knows we’re going to talk. If I can’t solve a problem we’re going to find somebody to solve a problem and like I said it’s all about communication. These kids don’t have anyone to talk to, they’re lost.”

The school went into lockdown to make sure all students were safe.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, no Northwest Middle School students were involved.

Charges are forthcoming for the juveniles arrested.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now