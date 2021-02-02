Four dead after Duplin County chase leaves vehicle overturned in pond

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – State Highway Patrol confirms that four people are deceased after a chase left the vehicle overturned in a pond.

An investigation revealed that on Monday, at approximately 10:13 pm, the State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for excessive speed on NC 24 in Duplin County. The driver of a Ford passenger vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and siren and began eluding authorities.

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

The pursuit traveled through the town of Kenansville on NC 24 eventually turning onto NC 11 north. Upon reaching the intersection of NC 11 and NC 903, the pursued Ford passenger vehicle failed to stop at a duly erected stop sign and traveled across NC 903.

Officials said the vehicle then traveled off the roadway striking a fence before traveling into a pond where it quickly became submerged in approximately 15 feet of water. The involved trooper immediately deployed his issued rescue throw rope and was able to rescue an occupant who had exited the vehicle prior to the vehicle becoming submerged.

The person rescued was transported to Vidant Duplin ER with minor injuries and has since been released.

After a lengthy recovery mission by Duplin County Search & Rescue and a local tow company, the vehicle was retrieved from the pond which led to the discovery of four occupants inside the passenger area of the vehicle who had died.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials are currently working to identify the involved persons and will provide further details as they become available.

Troopers could not comment on the incident but James Ward, Basic Law Enforcement Training Director with Craven Community College, said what the Highway Patrol is doing is it typically does in these kinds of situations.

“It’s standard procedure they brought in a reconstruction team that will determine all the factors that were involved leading up to the incident, including both state statute and policy of the agency,” Ward said.