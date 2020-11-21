4 men, including 3 Marines in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties, prosecutors say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Federal prosecutors say four men with connections to white supremacists are accused of illegally making firearms and two of them discussed shooting protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that the men have been charged in a superseding indictment with conspiring to make, transport and sell firearms and then hide the sales from the federal government.

The indictment also says two of the men indicted discussed on social media shooting protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Boise, Idaho, in August.

Authorities say one of the four men is currently a Marine and two are former Marines.

Paul James Kryscuk, 35, Liam Collins, 21, Jordan Duncan, 26, and Justin Wade Hermanson, 21, were charged in a superseding indictment in the Eastern District of North Carolina, the news release said.

Collins and Duncan are former Marines who were previously assigned to to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

Hermanson, of North Carolina, is currently a U.S. Marine and is in the same unit that Collins was most recently assigned, the indictment said.

Prior to their arrests, Collins and Duncan recently moved from North Carolina and Texas, respectively, to Boise to be near Kryscuk, according to the news release.

“Collins and Kryscuk met through (a) forum and expanded their group using an encrypted messaging application as an alternate means of communication outside of the forum,” the news release said.

The pair later recruited Duncan and Hermanson, according to officials. Click here to read the full indictment. (pdf file)