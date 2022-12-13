RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $4 million is headed to thousands of North Carolinians who sought student-loan relief from a company that wound up being sued by officials across the country.

Attorney General Josh Stein said Tuesday that 3,649 people in the state will receive payouts three years after a lawsuit was filed against a business known as the Premier Student Loan Center or the Consumer Advocacy Center.

In all, Stein says a total of $95 million in relief was secured for more than 87,000 student loan borrowers across the country.

Stein says borrowers eligible for relief do not have to do anything to collect it because the third-party company handling those payments will contact them.

“I’m pleased that more than 3,500 North Carolinians who were harmed by this student loan company will receive some financial relief,” Stein said. “People who take out student loans are working to achieve their educational and career goals. I’ll do everything in my power to go after companies that take advantage of students’ dreams and harm their educational and financial futures.”

Stein joined the attorney general in Minnesota, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the office of the city attorney in Los Angeles in suing the company, saying its student loan debt relief services were deceptive and violated consumer protection laws.

They accused Premier of misrepresenting its services to borrowers, automatically placing their loans into forbearance, and submitting fake information to loan servicers and the government so that people would qualify for artificially low monthly payments that they shouldn’t have.