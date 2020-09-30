4 NC A&T students wounded in shooting, 2 suspects in custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting at a Greensboro apartment complex.
According to North Carolina A&T State University’s Twitter, the four wounded individuals are students at the University.
The shooting took place at a complex off-campus, the University said. Specific details of where the shooting took place were not announced
N.C. A&T says two people have been arrested, including the alleged shooter.
There is no word on the condition of the students.
