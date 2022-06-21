LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with driving under the influence, and a juvenile is in critical condition after a crash in Lexington on Tuesday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Lexington officers responded to a crash near Fairway Drive.

Arriving officers learned that a 2010 Pontiac G6 crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked in the road.

The driver of the Pontiac, 35-year-old Amber Brooke Whitaker, had four juveniles in the car, ranging in ages from 3 to 15 years old.

A state employee was in the NCDOT truck.

Investigators said Whitaker was going south on Fairview Drive and failed to stop for the NCDOT crew, who had one lane of travel blocked and were using flashing caution lights on their vehicles and a stop/slow sign to direct traffic through the work area.

As a result of the crash, all four juveniles in Whitaker’s vehicle were left with severe injuries, the release said.

One of the juveniles remains in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The occupant of the NCDOT truck was not injured.

As officers investigated, probable cause was developed to arrest and charge Whitaker with driving while impaired.

In addition to DWI, investigators said Whitaker also failed to reduce speed and drove recklessly and carelessly.

Whitaker has not yet been before a judge to determine bond and court date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.