RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a little over a week before Memorial Day, four ferries are not running at the North Carolina coast because of “unexpected” mechanical problems and COVID cases among crew members are impacting another ferry, according to state officials.

The problems are impacting the schedules for Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a Thursday news release.

There are three broken ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes with another broken vessel also on the Hatteras route, the news release said.

“Ferry division maintenance crews are working as quickly as possible to return all vessels to service and resume full schedules,” the news release said.

The Hatteras route is also impacted by COVID-19 cases, with recent departure schedule problems, officials said.

“While nearly all the recent cases have recovered and returned to work, future cases are impossible to predict and may result in other schedule interruptions,” the news release said.

The NCDOT said those who plan on using the ferry system check availability by going to the website or calling the respective ferry terminals at Hatteras (252-996-600), Cedar Island (252-463-7040) or Swan Quarter (252-791-3300).