RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four universities in North Carolina will soon get funding to preserve historic structures on their campuses.

It comes as the National Park Service is announcing $9.7 million in grants to preserve Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year, the grants will assist with 21 preservation projects across nine states, according to a release.

North Carolina A&T University, North Carolina Central University, Shaw University and St. Augustine’s University have been named as 2022 Grant Award Recipients in North Carolina.

Each project will be allocated $500,000, according to a release.

North Carolina A&T University is receiving grants for two different projects.

One $500,000 grant will be used to rehabilitate World War Memorial Stadium, which was built in 1926 and is the oldest minor-league ballpark in North Carolina, according to a release. It says the project will be used to repair the structural concrete seating desk and install new seating, including the addition of ADA-accessible seating and other safety devices.

The NPS says the second $500,000 grant will be used to rehabilitate Vanstory Hall, a residence hall built in 1966.

North Carolina Central University will receive a grant to rehabilitate the windows in the James Shepard Administration Building, the release says.

Shaw University will use the money to rehabilitate Tyler Hall, which was built in 1910 and used to be the original Shaw Library, according to the university’s website. The university is the oldest Historically Black University in the Southern United States

St. Augustine’s University will receive a grant to help repair their historic Chapel.

“For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for generations of students,” says NPS Director Chuck Sams. “These grants enable HBCUs to preserve the noteworthy structures that honor the past and tell the ongoing story of these historic institutions.”

Besides North Carolina, universities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia have been named as award recipients as well.

North Carolina and Alabama are receiving the most funding with $2.5 million being allocated to each state.

Click here to learn more about the grant program.