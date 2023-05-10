RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four North Carolina seniors were named this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars among 161 other recipients on Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The four student scholars identified were East Chapel Hill High’s Clara Cecilia Brodey, Hickory Ridge High’s Josiah Hailey Young, Cleveland Innovation Academy’s Elizabeth Greene and Marvin Ridge High’s Nipun Gorantla.

Scholars are selected annually by The White House Commission of Presidential Scholars based on their academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school transcripts and evaluations, their commitment to community service and overall leadership.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

More than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams. Students are also determined through nominations made by the chief stat school officers, other partnered recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt offered her congratulations to the four scholars in North Carolina, noting their high achievements. Truitt also commended them for standing out and overcoming challenges due to the pandemic while in high school.

“Like the entire class of 2023, Clara, Elizabeth, Josiah, and Nipun faced high hurdles to continue learning and achieving,” said Truitt. “These four students are to be commended for stepping up and standing out. They serve as role models to their peers and represent our best hopes as a state and nation.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available here.