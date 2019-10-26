4 NC officers suffer serious injuries when 2 police SUVs collide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Four police officers were injured in a serious crash while responding to a shooting in north Charlotte late Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the accident happened on Beatties Ford between Lasalle and Gilbert Street. That portion of the road is shut down.

A WBTV crew was on the scene of a nearby homicide investigation, when neighbors say they heard 10-15 gunshots.

According to CMPD, officers heard shots fired and rushed to the scene of an assault with deadly weapon call on Augusta Street. One person was located with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Officers then received information about a possible suspect vehicle in the August Street shooting that was last seen on Beatties Ford Road.

Several officers were seen rushing to the scene and police say as officers were enroute to attempt to locate the possible suspect vehicle, two CMPD patrol vehicles collided on Beatties Ford Road near Holly Street.

Four officers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

