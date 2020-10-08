4 new COVID-19 clusters identified in Appalachian State residence halls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four new COVID-19 clusters have been identified among four residents halls at Appalachian State, according to the University’s website.

As of Thursday, there are 15 active cases in four clusters.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

According to the University, there are:

9 cases in Hoey residence hall. Six are recovering in active isolation and 3 are past the isolation stage.

6 cases in Gardner residence hall. Three are recovering in active isolation and 3 are past the isolation stage.

7 cases in Frank residence hall. Two are recovering in active isolation and 5 are past the isolation stage.

5 cases in Coltrane residence hall. Four are recovering in active isolation and 1 is past the isolation stage.

The University said there is also four new positive cases associated with the active App State football team cluster, three staff members and one student-athlete.

Football practice has been suspended and the App State football game at Georgia Southern, which was scheduled for Oct. 14, has been postponed, the University said.

There were 805 cases reported at the University on Monday. The total number of cases increased to 871 on Thursday.

The University said App State will hold a pop-up testing event on Oct. 10 in the Rivers Street Parking Deck from noon to 5 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff can walk up or drive up for a free COVID-19 test.