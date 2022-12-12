HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – Four people were trapped after two SUVs flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday.

Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the crash after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road.

Two vehicles were found overturned with four people trapped and extraction began immediately, according to fire officials. Initially, a medical helicopter was called in but then canceled.

Three people with serious injuries were taken by EMS units to an area hospital.

Photo courtesy: Huntersville Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Huntersville Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Huntersville Fire Department

Photos from the scene showed two SUVs flipped on their sides in a field near the road. It appeared the roofs on both SUVs were removed to help get the victims out of the vehicles.

Fire officials said the victims were not pinned in the SUVs, but were trapped inside.

Roads were closed in the area for a lengthy period.

The cause of the accident has not been released yet.