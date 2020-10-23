4 people unaccounted for after Outer Banks house fire

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Four people are unaccounted for after a large house fire Friday morning in the Outer Banks.
Dare County Emergency Management says the fire broke out before 4 a.m. at 46610 Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton. Two people were found at the scene and taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment, but four were still missing as of 9:25 a.m.
Photos of the fire from the Outer Banks Voice’s Jon Goforth show major flames and little left of the structure.
In a release at 9:25 a.m., officials said fire crews were still “actively engaged” at the scene.
No other details are available at this time, but the Dare County Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause. The fire delayed the detonation of a World War II-era bomb that was found on the beach in Buxton on Thursday. The detonation was moved to later Friday morning/early afternoon.
