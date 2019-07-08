2 adults dead, 2 children wounded in Warren County shooting

MANSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Warren County say two people are dead and two others are wounded following a shooting in Warren County.

In total, four people were shot at a home on 132 Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says two children were involved in the shooting.

Two adults were killed. The children are currently recovering at the hospital, deputies say.

A suspect is not being sought after at this time, deputies say.

Authorities were first called to the home for a domestic situation and then a shooting.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now