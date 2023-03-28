HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCT) — Four students from Harrells Christian Academy were injured in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Eva Thornton, who works at the school, said in a media release the crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on NC Hwy. 903.

A HCA bus was picking up students in the Warsaw/Kenansville/Magnolia areas when the crash happened.

Four students were injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Three of the students have since been treated with non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital as of 2 p.m.

The NC State Highway Patrol and school officials were investigating the crash and the cause of it.

“HCA lifts each of the students and their heroic bus driver up with prayer for their immediate comfort and healing after such an unsettling event. The school and entire HCA community prays for their safe return to campus soon,” Thornton said in the media release.