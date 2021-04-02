4 taken to hospital, 2 dozen units damaged in massive fire at Carolina Beach condo complex

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a massive fire at a condominium complex in Carolina Beach that damaged 24 units Friday afternoon, officials said.

Chief Alan Griffin reported that a call came in at 1 p.m. Friday at the Paradise Cove complex off of Spencer Farlow Drive. On arrival, the fire was in front of the building and all floors were on fire. Three people jumped from the second and third-floor balconies, and four were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some minor burns and smoke inhalation were reported. One of the victims is more seriously injured.

Griffin said that the fire affected just one building that is horseshoe shaped and the fire was in center portion of building. He said that the 15 mph wind created issues.

The fire is now under control and is being investigated by police, the Fire Marshall, and the SBI.

Mayor Leanne Pierce thanked the Carolina Beach Fire and Police Departments and expressed thanks to other units from Kure Beach, New Hanover County, and Wilmington. The Carolina Beach Fire Relief Fund and the American Red Cross are researching properties for displace residents. She asked that citizens stay away so as not to impede the investigation.

Director of the Red Cross James Jarvis said they are meeting with displaced residents and providing financial assistance.