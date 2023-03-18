RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs Police Department is looking for four people in connection with the theft of multiple cars from a Carlson Chevrolet Saturday morning, the department said on Facebook.

Video shows the suspects entering the dealership in the 900 block of East 4th Avenue in Red Springs and taking keys from inside the business, police said. Three cars were stolen from the parking lot.

Courtesy: Red Springs Police Department / Facebook

One suspect was seen leaving the area in a purple Dodge Charger and three others were seen in the stolen vehicles traveling toward Maxton on Highway 71, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Springs police at 910-843-3454.