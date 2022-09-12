RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People traveling down to South Carolina will see slowdowns on Interstate 95 for the next four years.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announce construction for a widening project on I-95 through Lumberton begins this week.



Totaling $430 million, the plan is to expand I-95 from Exit 13 (I-74 junction) to just north of mile marker 21 into an eight-lane interstate. NCDOT says project would also upgrade three interchanges (exits 17, 19 and 20) with new bridges and ramps to modern design standards and ​​replace four other bridges.​

Lane closures will largely be overnight spanning from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Occasional weekend closures would happen from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Speed limit in constructions zones will slow to 55 miles per hour.

NCDOT says pre-construction work this week require overnight lane closures in both directions.



Starting Sept. 19, NCDOT said crews will install a concrete barrier in the median between exits 13 and 17 on I-95 to create a safe work zone. This part of the project will take about a month to complete and require overnight lane closures on I-95 North.

When the crews are finished doing that work in the northbound lanes, they will shift their attention to the southbound lanes for the next several months.

NCDOT said work on southbound lanes will continue into next year, when crews will be ready to shift the two northbound lanes onto the southbound side on a wider road. A concrete barrier will separate the two directions of travel when they are on the southbound side of the interstate.



This shift will allow the contractor to rebuild and widen to a total of four lanes going north at a new elevation – anywhere from three feet to 14 feet higher than the current highway over this eight-mile stretch.

For instance, the new I-95 bridges that will go over the Lumber River will be at least 10 feet higher, as the NCDOT looks to upgrade infrastructure that is more resilient against future flooding.

The NCDOT awarded a $432 million design-build contract last year to finalize the design, acquire the right of way and construct the project under one set of contractors. This NCDOT project page has more details.