4-year-old NC boy dies in shooting, police say

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – A 4-year-old boy has died following a shooting in Burgaw Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1:50 p.m., officers from the Burgaw Police Department and Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Pender Memorial Hospital regarding a juvenile who had been shot.

Burgaw police say the victim was transported to the hospital by a family member in a personally-owned vehicle and then flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The incident was reported as an accidental shooting.

Burgaw police announced just after noon on Wednesday that the child had passed away Tuesday evening.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed yet.

An autopsy was performed this morning by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office, police say.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.