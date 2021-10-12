4-year-old NC girl buried by mom in backyard was malnourished, autopsy shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Malnutrition is expected as the cause of death after an autopsy was released Monday for a 4-year-old girl from Charlotte who was found buried in plastic bags in her backyard this summer, according to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner.

Majelic Young of north Charlotte was found buried in plastic bags in the backyard of her home on Braden Drive on May 21. She had been there since Sept. 2020, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives said.

The coroner also said the body had already been decomposing, and that while the actual cause of death was ruled undetermined in the report, the manner of death is considered to be a homicide.

During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved.

Homicide unit detectives were brought in and began investigating the case as a murder.

Young’s mother, 31-year-old Malikah Diane Bennett, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and felony concealing a death.

Meigellic’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, also faces charges of concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder, in connection with Majelic’s death.