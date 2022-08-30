CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 4-year-old underwent surgery after being shot in southeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Wallace Road near Andrew Jackson Highway.

Police say they responded to this address after a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; QCN has not received an update on the child’s status since undergoing surgery.

