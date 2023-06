GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Hello, sweet potato lovers. 👋

On Saturday, around 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes were given out for free by Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia.

The event began at 8 a.m. at the restaurant’s parking lot on the 200 block of South Chestnut Street off East Second Avenue.

Advertised by Center Baptist Church on Facebook, anyone attending could take as many sweet potatoes as needed.

A similar giveaway was held in September 2022.