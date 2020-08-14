$40,000 up for grabs in NC fishing tournament set for this weekend

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — Summer means it is time to hit the open water, and that is what anglers are doing this weekend in the Sneads Ferry King Mackerel Fishing Tournament.

This the 29th annual tournament, put together by the Sneads Ferry Rotary Club.

Friday is registration for the contest, with the fishing starting early Saturday morning.

The event involves men, women, and children, with tournament benefiting local projects — like Christmas gifts and holiday food for families in need.

Organizers hope to have 100 boats in the water, trying to reel in the catch of the day, seeking $40,000 in prizes.

People can still register for the tournament at https://sfkmt.com/

